NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service Command on the left and Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group on the right present the NEXCOM Hospitality Group Manager of the Year Award to Michael Rabideau, General Manager, Navy Lodge San Diego. Rabideau was recognized for his leadership, strong financial performance, improved guest satisfaction and maintaining exceptional quality standards. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command Hospitality Group recognized its top hotels and team members on May 13, 2026, during its training symposium at Naval Air Station North Island, California.



“Each year, we recognize our top Navy hotels for the outstanding guest service and operations and the financial performance they achieve,” said Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group. “In addition, we also recognize those Navy hotel associates who go above and beyond to support not only their guests, but their hotel and fellow associates. These associates and facilities are truly the best of the best.”



Patricia Givens, Guest Services Representative, Navy Lodge Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was named the 2025 NEXCOM Hospitality Group Associate of the Year. Since her hire in 2024, Givens has assisted during critical staffing shortages, stepping in without hesitation to work extended hours, including back-to-back shifts, to ensure seamless operations. In addition, her attentiveness helped reunite a missing individual with their family.



Navy Lodge Rota, Spain’s, Assistant General Manager, Luis Bernal Neva, received the Excellence in Operations award. Under his leadership, Navy Lodge Rota exceeded profit expectations and achieved outstanding guest satisfaction scores in 2025.



Ashley Spencer, Front Office Manager, Navy Inn Kings Bay, Georgia, received the Excellence in Leadership award. In her position, Spencer managed dual properties, oversaw major operations and generated over $1.5 million in revenue all while consistently driving results while strengthening team morale.



The recipient of the Heart of the House award was Ottavio Fortunato, Housekeeping Operations Clerk, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Sigonella, Italy. In his position, Fortunato oversees housekeeping operations for the 583-room, two-site Navy Gateway Inns & Suites property with over 7,500 guests checking outs in 2025. His ability to quickly clean and turn over rooms significantly reduced room downtime, increased occupancy and prevented lost revenue directly enhancing the guest experience and operational efficiency.



Guest Services Representative, Judy Nutter, from Navy Inn Jacksonville, Florida, received the Guest Voice award for consistently delivering unforgettable guest experiences.



The Innovation award, given to associates who have introduced innovative ideas or technologies, was given to David David, Housekeeper Foreman, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Yokosuka, Japan. David implemented digital tracking systems that eliminated the need for paper logs, forms and reports that dramatically reduced paper waste, minimized environmental impact and aligned housekeeping operations with the NEXCOM Hospitality Group’s commitment to environmental responsibility.



Two associates received NEXCOM Hospitality Group Manager of the Year Awards. The winners were Secelia Donovan, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Okinawa, Japan, and Michael Rabideau, General Manager, Navy Lodge San Diego. Both were recognized for their leadership, strong financial performance, improved guest satisfaction and maintaining exceptional quality standards.



In addition to individual awards, the NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognized its top Navy hotels.



Three outstanding properties were awarded the Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt Award for Excellence in Lodging Management. The award recognizes installations that provide exceptional facilities, amenities and service to their guests and for consistent superior management in all functional areas in lodging operation. The 2025 winners are Navy Inn North Island, California; Navy Inn Hampton Roads Joint Staff College, Norfolk, Virginia; and Navy Inn Point Loma (main base), California.



Finally, three Navy Lodges were recognized with the Edward E. Carlson Award, which is given to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The 2025 Navy Lodge of the Year grand winner is Navy Lodge San Diego. The winner in the small lodge category is Navy Lodge Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, while Navy Lodge North Island, California, won for the medium sized lodge category.