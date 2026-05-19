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    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates [Image 3 of 8]

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    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service Command on the left and Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group on the right present the Carlson Award Navy Lodge of Year to Michael Rabideau, General Manager, Navy Lodge San Diego. The Carlson Award is given to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9695493
    VIRIN: 260506-N-QY289-5496
    Resolution: 2722x3629
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates [Image 8 of 8], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates
    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates
    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates
    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates
    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates
    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates
    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates
    NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates

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    Naval Base San Diego (NBSD)

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