NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates

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Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service Command on the left and Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group on the right present the Carlson Award for the small-sized lodge category to Joycelyn Connage-Johnson, General Manager, Navy Lodge Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The Carlson Award is given to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)