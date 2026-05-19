NEXCOM Hospitality Group recognizes top Navy hotels and associates

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Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service Command on the left and Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group on the right present the Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt Award for Excellence in Lodging Management to Kristin Wicker, General Manager, Navy Inn Hampton Roads Joint Staff College, Norfolk, Virginia. The award recognizes installations that provide exceptional facilities, amenities and service to their guests and for consistent superior management in all functional areas in lodging operation. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)