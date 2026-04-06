USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center Your browser does not support the audio element.

USFK Opens Centralized Joint Personnel Service Center at Camp Humphreys

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea –U.S. Forces Korea has streamlined human resources support for all service members with the opening of the new Joint Personnel Service Center (JPSC) at its headquarters on Camp Humphreys.

The JPSC serves as a centralized hub for military HR customer support, housing subject matter experts from all service branches in one easily accessible location. This marks a significant shift from the previous model where personnel services were separated by military branch.

Previously, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians and Marines had to navigate different floors and offices within the headquarters to find their respective service element Human Resource support, a system that often caused confusion.

"Many service members weren't aware of where their service element HR office was located," according to U.S. Army Maj. Dexter Dugan II, the USFK JPSC chief.

The new center is centralized and strategically located on the first floor of the USFK headquarters building, providing a clear and intuitive starting point for all personnel matters, including in-processing and out-processing.

The JPSC facilitates military personnel actions and functions as a liaison between service members, their local chain of command, and their respective military service's human resources command. The center will also coordinate the regularly held "Joint Academic Week," an orientation program for new arrivals to familiarize them with the USFK mission and available resources.

Officials emphasized the critical role of the center in supporting the well-being of personnel and their families.

"Navigating through a personnel action can often become the most personal and impactful issue a service member has to deal with," Dugan said. "When there’s an issue with their pay, their PCS orders, or any of dozens of other possible actions, that issue can become a very important problem."

The establishment of the JPSC aims to provide world-class customer service, ensuring that the personal and administrative needs of service members are handled efficiently, directly contributing to the overall readiness and morale of the force.