U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, U.S. Forces Korea Senior Enlisted Leader, speaks at the USFK Joint Service Personnel Center opening ceremony at USFK Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, 7 April, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9600846
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-VX088-4626
|Resolution:
|6513x4342
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center [Image 5 of 5], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center
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