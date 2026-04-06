USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center

Date Taken: 04.07.2026 Date Posted: 04.07.2026 01:03 Photo ID: 9600846 VIRIN: 260407-A-VX088-4626 Resolution: 6513x4342 Size: 2.81 MB Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

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