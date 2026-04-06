U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Dave Womack, U.S. Forces Korea Chief of Staff, meets with USFK Joint Service Personnel Center staff after the USFK JSPC opening ceremony at USFK Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, 7 April, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9600852
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-VX088-2190
|Resolution:
|5810x3873
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center
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