U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Dave Womack, U.S. Forces Korea Chief of Staff, speaks at the USFK Joint Service Personnel Center opening ceremony at USFK Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, 7 April, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:04
|Photo ID:
|9600831
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-VX088-9206
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center
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