U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Dave Womack, U.S. Forces Korea Chief of Staff, and members of the USFK Joint Service Personnel Center cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony at USFK Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, 7 April, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9600851
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-VX088-5488
|Resolution:
|6370x4247
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center
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