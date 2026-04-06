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    USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center [Image 4 of 5]

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    USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Seongho Park 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Dave Womack, U.S. Forces Korea Chief of Staff, and members of the USFK Joint Service Personnel Center cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony at USFK Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, 7 April, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 01:03
    Photo ID: 9600851
    VIRIN: 260407-A-VX088-5488
    Resolution: 6370x4247
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USFK Opens Joint Service Personnel Center [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Seongho Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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