US Soldiers learn jungle survival from RTA Special Warfare Instructor

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 444th Engineer Company, 479th Engineer Battalion and soldiers from 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division conducted jungle survival training with the Royal Thai Army on March 11,2026 during Hanuman Guardian 2026 in Lopburi, Thailand.

Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Bowon Prompaeng, a Special Warfare School instructor with the Royal Thai Army, focused on teaching soldiers how to survive in Thailand’s dense jungle by understanding their surroundings and using available natural resources.

Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Thailand designed to enhance interoperability, build relationships between allied forces and improve readiness for future missions. The jungle survival portion of the exercise gave U.S. Soldiers the opportunity to learn directly from Thai instructors who regularly operate in tropical jungle environments.

Throughout the training, Soldiers were introduced to environmental awareness techniques that can be critical for survival when operating in unfamiliar terrain. Prompaeng explained what types of plants and animals could safely be eaten in the jungle and which ones should be avoided.

“My experience going through this jungle warfare course was a positive one,” said Sgt. Nicholas Collazo, maintenance platoon sergeant with the 444th. “I learned a lot of new survival skills, as well as new techniques that I can take back home. I’m very impressed by the jungle survival skills of the Royal Thai Army, they are very knowledgeable and we can benefit a lot from them.”

During the hands-on training, soldiers learned how to identify edible food sources commonly found in the region. Prompaeng demonstrated how animals such as frogs, snails, chickens and eels could be prepared and cooked for sustenance in survival situations.

While some lessons pushed soldiers outside of their comfort zones, the training reinforced the importance of adaptability and mental toughness when operating in wild environments.

“Some of the things I can take back home with me after taking this course are my knowledge of survivability and battling against the elements that are around me,” said Pfc. Joshua Marion, a combat engineer with the 444th. “I’m looking forward to working with the Royal Thai Army in the next training exercise, having a shared knowledge base and working in a team-based element.”

Soldiers were also introduced to the different types of snakes found in the area and learned why avoiding them is critical when navigating the jungle. Prompaeng explained which species are dangerous and demonstrated how soldiers should maintain awareness of their surroundings to reduce the risk of encounters with venomous wildlife.

In addition to identifying food and wildlife, soldiers practiced using materials from the jungle to create practical tools. One of the most versatile resources, bamboo, was highlighted as a material that can be used for shelter construction, cooking tools and water collection.

The soldiers also learned how to start fires using natural materials found in the jungle, an essential survival skill that allows troops to cook food, purify water and maintain warmth during extended operations.

For the U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participating in the training, the experience provided valuable lessons in resilience and adaptability while strengthening cooperation with their Thai counterparts.

“Working with the Royal Thai Army has been very beneficial. They have been very welcoming to us, and I look forward to future operations with them,” said Pfc. Marion.

Beyond the practical survival skills, the training reinforced a larger message shared by Prompaeng – success in the jungle depends on mindset as much as skill. The soldiers were encouraged to remain strong, resilient and mentally prepared when facing difficult conditions.

“In survival situations, you must be smart and have the will to survive,” Prompaeng said. “If you stay calm, use your knowledge and work together, you can overcome the challenges of the jungle.”

