US Soldiers learn jungle survival from RTA Special Warfare Instructor

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Dario Canarte, a soldier assigned to the 444th Engineer Company, 479th Engineer Battalion stands on a bed of bamboo during jungle survival training, part of Hanuman Guardian 2026 at the Special Warfare School, Lop Buri, Thailand, March 11, 2026.



Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Daniel Alejandro Luna)