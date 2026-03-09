(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Soldiers learn jungle survival from RTA Special Warfare Instructor [Image 5 of 5]

    US Soldiers learn jungle survival from RTA Special Warfare Instructor

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Luna 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Dario Canarte, a soldier assigned to the 444th Engineer Company, 479th Engineer Battalion stands on a bed of bamboo during jungle survival training, part of Hanuman Guardian 2026 at the Special Warfare School, Lop Buri, Thailand, March 11, 2026.

    Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Daniel Alejandro Luna)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 02:32
    Photo ID: 9564749
    VIRIN: 260311-A-NB641-5469
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Soldiers learn jungle survival from RTA Special Warfare Instructor [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Luna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Bilateral Exercise
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian
    412th Theater Command
    Enduring Partners

