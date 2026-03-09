US Soldiers learn jungle survival from RTA Special Warfare Instructor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj.1st Class Bowon Prompaeng, Special Warfare School Instructor, Royal Thai Army, teaches Spc. Anthony Kerby how to light a fire during jungle survival training, part of Hanuman Guardian 2026 at the Special Warfare School, Lop Buri, Thailand, March 11, 2026.



Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Daniel Alejandro Luna)