    US Soldiers complete jungle survival training with RTA Special Warfare instructor

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. William China 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Bowon Prompaeng, an instructor at the Royal Thai Army Special Warfare School, led jungle survival training for U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 444th Engineer Company, 479th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, alongside Royal Thai Army troops on March 11, 2026, during Hanuman Guardian 2026 in Lopburi, Thailand.

    The training was observed by U.S. force protection civilians as well. The training strengthened interoperability between the two forces and reinforced their ability to operate together effectively in complex jungle environments.
    Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. William China and Sgt. Daniel Luna)



    Runtime - 02:54:01

    00:00:00 Close Shot - Ant Eggs
    00:05:26 Medium Shot - Soldiers grabbing ant eggs
    00:10:32 Close Shot - Soldier eating ant eggs
    00:15:06 Medium Shot - U.S. Soldier twisting twine
    00:21:4 Close Shot - U.S. Soldier twisting twine
    00:27:54 Wide Shot - U.S. Soldiers twisting twine
    00:40:10 Medium Shot - Thai Army instructor giving class
    0048:14 Close Shot - Snails ready to eat
    00:54:16 Wide Shot - Birds ready to eat
    00:59:58 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor building a fire pit
    01:06:46 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor eating materials used for fire pit
    01:12:26 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor passing local fruit to U.S. Soldiers
    01:20:38 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor breaking down materials
    01:34:14 Close Shot - RTA Instructor breaking down materials
    01:39:43 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor breaking down materials
    01:45:17 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor inspecting materials
    01:50:44 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor eating raw beef
    02:02:32 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor chopping tree for fire
    02:09:34 Close Shot - RTA Instructor chopping tree for fire
    02:15:20 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor chopping wood for fire
    02:22:53 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Introduction
    02:31:56 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Partnership Quote
    02:37:49 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Interoperability Quote
    02:46:18 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Looking forward to Quote

    SME: Sgt. Nicholas Collazo, maintenance platoon sergeant assigned to the 444th Engineer Company, 479th Engineer Battalion.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 02:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999420
    VIRIN: 260311-A-QS731-4518
    Filename: DOD_111574204
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian
    7th Infantry Division Division
    Enduring Partners

