US Soldiers complete jungle survival training with RTA Special Warfare instructor

Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Bowon Prompaeng, an instructor at the Royal Thai Army Special Warfare School, led jungle survival training for U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 444th Engineer Company, 479th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, alongside Royal Thai Army troops on March 11, 2026, during Hanuman Guardian 2026 in Lopburi, Thailand.
The training was observed by U.S. force protection civilians as well. The training strengthened interoperability between the two forces and reinforced their ability to operate together effectively in complex jungle environments.
Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. William China and Sgt. Daniel Luna)
Runtime - 02:54:01
00:00:00 Close Shot - Ant Eggs
00:05:26 Medium Shot - Soldiers grabbing ant eggs
00:10:32 Close Shot - Soldier eating ant eggs
00:15:06 Medium Shot - U.S. Soldier twisting twine
00:21:4 Close Shot - U.S. Soldier twisting twine
00:27:54 Wide Shot - U.S. Soldiers twisting twine
00:40:10 Medium Shot - Thai Army instructor giving class
0048:14 Close Shot - Snails ready to eat
00:54:16 Wide Shot - Birds ready to eat
00:59:58 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor building a fire pit
01:06:46 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor eating materials used for fire pit
01:12:26 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor passing local fruit to U.S. Soldiers
01:20:38 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor breaking down materials
01:34:14 Close Shot - RTA Instructor breaking down materials
01:39:43 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor breaking down materials
01:45:17 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor inspecting materials
01:50:44 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor eating raw beef
02:02:32 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor chopping tree for fire
02:09:34 Close Shot - RTA Instructor chopping tree for fire
02:15:20 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor chopping wood for fire
02:22:53 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Introduction
02:31:56 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Partnership Quote
02:37:49 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Interoperability Quote
02:46:18 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Looking forward to Quote
SME: Sgt. Nicholas Collazo, maintenance platoon sergeant assigned to the 444th Engineer Company, 479th Engineer Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 02:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999420
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-QS731-4518
|Filename:
|DOD_111574204
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Soldiers complete jungle survival training with RTA Special Warfare instructor, by SGT William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Soldiers learn jungle survival from RTA Special Warfare Instructor
