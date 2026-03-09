US Soldiers complete jungle survival training with RTA Special Warfare instructor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999420" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Bowon Prompaeng, an instructor at the Royal Thai Army Special Warfare School, led jungle survival training for U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 444th Engineer Company, 479th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, alongside Royal Thai Army troops on March 11, 2026, during Hanuman Guardian 2026 in Lopburi, Thailand.



The training was observed by U.S. force protection civilians as well. The training strengthened interoperability between the two forces and reinforced their ability to operate together effectively in complex jungle environments.

Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. William China and Sgt. Daniel Luna)







Runtime - 02:54:01



00:00:00 Close Shot - Ant Eggs

00:05:26 Medium Shot - Soldiers grabbing ant eggs

00:10:32 Close Shot - Soldier eating ant eggs

00:15:06 Medium Shot - U.S. Soldier twisting twine

00:21:4 Close Shot - U.S. Soldier twisting twine

00:27:54 Wide Shot - U.S. Soldiers twisting twine

00:40:10 Medium Shot - Thai Army instructor giving class

0048:14 Close Shot - Snails ready to eat

00:54:16 Wide Shot - Birds ready to eat

00:59:58 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor building a fire pit

01:06:46 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor eating materials used for fire pit

01:12:26 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor passing local fruit to U.S. Soldiers

01:20:38 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor breaking down materials

01:34:14 Close Shot - RTA Instructor breaking down materials

01:39:43 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor breaking down materials

01:45:17 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor inspecting materials

01:50:44 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor eating raw beef

02:02:32 Medium Shot - RTA Instructor chopping tree for fire

02:09:34 Close Shot - RTA Instructor chopping tree for fire

02:15:20 Wide Shot - RTA Instructor chopping wood for fire

02:22:53 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Introduction

02:31:56 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Partnership Quote

02:37:49 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Interoperability Quote

02:46:18 Interview - Sgt. Collazo Looking forward to Quote



SME: Sgt. Nicholas Collazo, maintenance platoon sergeant assigned to the 444th Engineer Company, 479th Engineer Battalion.