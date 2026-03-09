ACC leaders explore Creech AFB’s unique mission set

Photo By Senior Airman Renee Blundon | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief of Air Combat Command, talks with Airmen at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2026. Unterseher spoke about the importance of readiness and thanked Airmen at the 432nd Wing for demonstrating warfighting excellence and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon) see less | View Image Page

CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.– In an era of evolving global threats, the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s remotely piloted aircraft enterprise stands as a cornerstone of America’s national security.

The strategic importance of its mission—to generate and deliver decisive combat airpower—drew the personal attention of U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief master sergeant of ACC, during their visit on March 4, 2026. The leadership engagement focused on the RPA enterprise's core contribution to the joint force: persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and precision strike capabilities delivered by its fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.

“The 432ndWing is central to our combat enterprise and exhibits warfighting excellence every day and in every theater,” said Spain. “The RPA ecosystem continues to innovate and provide value with MQ-9s in new and novel ways that deliver decisive results for Combatant Commanders.”

The team addressed the operational realities and organizational evolution of the force. Meetings with leadership from the 432nd WG and 25th Attack Wing covered the intricacies of daily operations and significant structural changes, including the new designation of Creech AFB as a remote assignment—a move designed to better support the unique demands placed on the RPA community.

"This remote assignment designation is a critical step in acknowledging the unique, continuous combat operations our Airmen support from here," said Col. Trevor Merrell, 432nd WG commander. "It enables us to better care for our people and their families, ensuring the long-term health and lethality of the force."

The 432nd Airmen are the foundation of the mission, and advocating for the resources to support them remains a top priority to ensure the continued innovation and combat readiness of America's airpower.

"The Airmen of the 432d Wing are warriors at the forefront,” said Unterseher. “They are engaged in the fight daily, demonstrating incredible technical skill and mental resilience. Taking care of these elite operators isn't just a priority; it's a strategic imperative for the entire Air Force."

Spain and Unterseher had a hands-on look at the MQ-9 Reaper, where maintainers from the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron briefed the ACC command team on the technical capabilities that keep the fleet at the forefront of the fight. The visit underscored a critical truth: while platforms like the MQ-9 and future collaborative combat aircraft are essential, the strategic advantage of the RPA enterprise is rooted in its highly skilled and dedicated Airmen.