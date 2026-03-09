U.S. Air Force leaders from the 432nd Wing salute the arrival of Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2026. Spain met with leaders across Creech AFB to discuss the installation’s mission and its role in supporting Air Combat Command and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9557779
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-NV774-1001
|Resolution:
|5597x4201
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC and ACC command chief explore Creech AFB operations [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.