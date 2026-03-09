COMACC and ACC command chief explore Creech AFB operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force leaders from the 432nd Wing salute the arrival of Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2026. Spain met with leaders across Creech AFB to discuss the installation’s mission and its role in supporting Air Combat Command and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)