COMACC and ACC command chief explore Creech AFB operations

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief of Air Combat Command, talks with 99th Aerospace Medical Squadron dental technicians at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2026. Unterseher visited Creech AFB to gain a firsthand look at the base’s daily operations and to recognize Airmen who excel in executing the mission and advancing ACC’s priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)