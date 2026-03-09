COMACC and ACC command chief explore Creech AFB operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief of Air Combat Command, talks with Airmen at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2026. Unterseher spoke about the importance of readiness and thanked Airmen at the 432nd Wing for demonstrating warfighting excellence and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)