COMACC and ACC command chief explore Creech AFB operations

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief of Air Combat Command, talks with Airmen at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2026. Unterseher spoke about the importance of readiness and thanked Airmen at the 432nd Wing for demonstrating warfighting excellence and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9557784
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-NV774-1004
|Resolution:
|5379x4038
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
