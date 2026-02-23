3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026

Photo By Spc. Rayonne Bissant | U.S. Army Capt. Brittany Chapman-Freed, space crew officer in charge assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, stands beside a spectrum monitoring system during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. The space operations unit integrates defensive space control capabilities into Cobra Gold for the first time, monitoring satellite communications links for potential interference. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rayonne Bissant) Hometown: Milwaukee, WI see less | View Image Page

U-TAPAO ROYAL THAI NAVY AIRFIELD, Thailand — For the first time, U.S. Army space operations Soldiers assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force conducted defensive space control operations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026.

Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.

The team employed a rapidly deployable Tampa satellite aperture and Daytona spectrum monitoring system to assess the reliability of communications supporting training events. By establishing signal baselines and identifying potential interference, the Soldiers helped ensure uninterrupted connectivity across participating forces.

The integration of space control operations supports Exercise Cobra Gold 2026’s emphasis on improving multinational mission effectiveness and speed of response. Operating alongside partner forces, the unit enhanced interoperability and strengthened joint readiness during the exercise.

U.S. Army Capt. Brittany Chapman-Freed, space crew officer in charge with 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, said the team establishes a baseline for normal signal activity to detect anomalies.

“We’re looking at what the signal should look like,” Chapman-Freed said. “If we see any variance off that baseline, it indicates interference, and we notify higher headquarters so they can initiate geolocation procedures to protect the exercise.”

Previously, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force participation in Cobra Gold focused on cyber operations during planning phases. During Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, the task force conducted space control operations on the ground, expanding its role in multinational training.

U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Carlson, assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, said mobility is critical to mission success.

“The aperture is designed for mobility,” Carlson said. “We can pack it into four small cases, transport it anywhere in the world and have it set up within five minutes.”

The system consists of a satellite dish, modem and power source that allow operators to quickly establish monitoring capabilities in remote locations.

The incorporation of space control operations into Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 represents a significant step for tactical space units. By operating alongside multinational partners, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force enhanced joint readiness and strengthened interoperability across the Indo-Pacific region.