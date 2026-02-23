(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2026 Implements Space Control in Exercise

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force conduct defensive space control operations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. The integration of space control operations supports Cobra Gold’s focus on improving multinational mission effectiveness and speed of response. Operating alongside partner forces on the ground, the unit enhances interoperability and strengthens joint readiness during the exercise. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple training for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.

    “Transcendent World” by Heather Fenoughty is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 22:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 997716
    VIRIN: 260225-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111549013
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: RAYONG, TH

    Cobra Gold
    I Corps
    Space Control
    INDOPACOM
    3MDTF
    interoperability

