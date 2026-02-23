Cobra Gold 2026 Implements Space Control in Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force conduct defensive space control operations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. The integration of space control operations supports Cobra Gold’s focus on improving multinational mission effectiveness and speed of response. Operating alongside partner forces on the ground, the unit enhances interoperability and strengthens joint readiness during the exercise. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple training for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security.
|02.25.2026
|02.27.2026 22:49
|Video Productions
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
