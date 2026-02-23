3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Carlson, assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, kneels beside a Tampa satellite aperture during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. The unit participates in Cobra Gold for the first time, employing defensive space control capabilities to monitor communications reliability during multinational operations. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)