(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026

    THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force pose for a group photo with a Tampa satellite aperture during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. The space operations unit integrates defensive space control capabilities into Cobra Gold for the first time, monitoring satellite communications links for potential interference. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)
    Hometown: Knoxville, KY
    Crossville, TN
    San Bernardino, CA
    Corona, CA
    Milwaukee, WI

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 01:24
    Photo ID: 9541774
    VIRIN: 260225-A-BK800-1004
    Resolution: 6537x4457
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026
    3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026
    3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026
    3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026
    3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Cyber Operations
    Space Systems Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery