3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Expands Role with Space Control at Cobra Gold 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force discuss the setup of a Tampa satellite aperture during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, Feb. 25, 2026. The space operations unit integrates defensive space control capabilities into Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 for the first time, monitoring satellite communications links for potential interference. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)