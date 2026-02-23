(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFLCMC leaders host 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

    Photo By James Varhegyi | Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Story by Allyson Crawford 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (AFLCMC) - On Friday, February 27, 2026, AFLCMC leaders came together to celebrate the Center’s annual award nominees and winners. Executive Director Dennis D’Angelo presided over the ceremony, joined by Deputy Commander Col Chadwick Steipp and Command Chief CMSgt Timothy Wieser. Center Commander Lt Gen Donna Shipton delivered remarks via video, and Capt Timothy Jones narrated the event.

    The ceremony took place at Wright‑Patterson AFB and was broadcast live across the Center, connecting AFLCMC teams nationwide.

    "We love you for what you do," said D'Angelo during the ceremony. "We're very proud of you. You make LCMC, AFMC and the Air Force great." He also addressed the entire Center workforce, repeating a favorite quote from retired Army General Joseph Votel, saying "Never underestimate your impact to the mission by your proximity to the fight."

    2025 AFLCMC Annual Award Winners:

    • Airman of the Year: SrA Joneal Rios, Det. 6 - Joint-Base San Antonio - Lackland, TX
    • Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: SSgt Alejandro Perez, AFLCMC/GB - Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, AL
    • Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: SMSgt Nicholas Coffin, 88th ABW - Wright-Patterson AFB, OH
    • First Sergeant of the Year: MSgt James Hodge III, 66th ABG - Hanscom AFB, MA
    • Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt Emily Kellner, 661st AESS - Englewood, CO
    • Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj Glenn Peterson, PhD, AFLCMC/EB - Eglin AFB, FL
    • Field Grade Officer Individual Mobilization Augmentee of the Year: Lt Col Justin Raines, DAF PAE C3BM - Hanscom AFB, MA
    • Civilian Category I of the Year: Cpl Brendan MacEachern, 66th SFS - Hanscom AFB, MA
    • Civilian Category II of the Year: Jessica Regan, AFLCMC/GB - Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, AL
    • Civilian Category III of the Year: Zitong Michael Zhao, AFLCMC/EB - Eglin AFB, FL
    • Small Team of the Year: Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) Program Team, AFLCMC/EB - Eglin AFB, FL
    • Large Team of the Year: 645 AESS NS-A Special Projects Team, 645 AESS - Greenville, TX

    Many of these winners will now go on to compete at the AFMC level.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 15:51
    Story ID: 559132
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
