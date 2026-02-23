AFLCMC leaders host 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

Photo By James Varhegyi | Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the Center’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026. Also announcing the winners were the Center’s Vice Commander Col. Chadwick Steipp, and the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Wieser. The ceremony was held virtually so all of the Center’s various organizations located throughout the country could participate. AFLCMC’s Commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton was unable to attend the ceremony but prepared a video message congratulating all the winners and thanking the Center’s workforce for all that they do to ensure continued success of the Center’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (AFLCMC) - On Friday, February 27, 2026, AFLCMC leaders came together to celebrate the Center’s annual award nominees and winners. Executive Director Dennis D’Angelo presided over the ceremony, joined by Deputy Commander Col Chadwick Steipp and Command Chief CMSgt Timothy Wieser. Center Commander Lt Gen Donna Shipton delivered remarks via video, and Capt Timothy Jones narrated the event.

The ceremony took place at Wright‑Patterson AFB and was broadcast live across the Center, connecting AFLCMC teams nationwide.

"We love you for what you do," said D'Angelo during the ceremony. "We're very proud of you. You make LCMC, AFMC and the Air Force great." He also addressed the entire Center workforce, repeating a favorite quote from retired Army General Joseph Votel, saying "Never underestimate your impact to the mission by your proximity to the fight."

2025 AFLCMC Annual Award Winners:

Airman of the Year: SrA Joneal Rios, Det. 6 - Joint-Base San Antonio - Lackland, TX

Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: SSgt Alejandro Perez, AFLCMC/GB - Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, AL

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: SMSgt Nicholas Coffin, 88th ABW - Wright-Patterson AFB, OH

First Sergeant of the Year: MSgt James Hodge III, 66th ABG - Hanscom AFB, MA

Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt Emily Kellner, 661st AESS - Englewood, CO

Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj Glenn Peterson, PhD, AFLCMC/EB - Eglin AFB, FL

Field Grade Officer Individual Mobilization Augmentee of the Year: Lt Col Justin Raines, DAF PAE C3BM - Hanscom AFB, MA

Civilian Category I of the Year: Cpl Brendan MacEachern, 66th SFS - Hanscom AFB, MA

Civilian Category II of the Year: Jessica Regan, AFLCMC/GB - Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex, AL

Civilian Category III of the Year: Zitong Michael Zhao, AFLCMC/EB - Eglin AFB, FL

Small Team of the Year: Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) Program Team, AFLCMC/EB - Eglin AFB, FL

Large Team of the Year: 645 AESS NS-A Special Projects Team, 645 AESS - Greenville, TX

Many of these winners will now go on to compete at the AFMC level.