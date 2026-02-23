WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (AFLCMC) - On Friday, February 27, 2026, AFLCMC leaders came together to celebrate the Center’s annual award nominees and winners. Executive Director Dennis D’Angelo presided over the ceremony, joined by Deputy Commander Col Chadwick Steipp and Command Chief CMSgt Timothy Wieser. Center Commander Lt Gen Donna Shipton delivered remarks via video, and Capt Timothy Jones narrated the event.
The ceremony took place at Wright‑Patterson AFB and was broadcast live across the Center, connecting AFLCMC teams nationwide.
"We love you for what you do," said D'Angelo during the ceremony. "We're very proud of you. You make LCMC, AFMC and the Air Force great." He also addressed the entire Center workforce, repeating a favorite quote from retired Army General Joseph Votel, saying "Never underestimate your impact to the mission by your proximity to the fight."
2025 AFLCMC Annual Award Winners:
Many of these winners will now go on to compete at the AFMC level.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 15:51
|Story ID:
|559132
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC leaders host 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony, by Allyson Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFLCMC leaders host 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony
No keywords found.