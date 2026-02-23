Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the Center’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026. Also announcing the winners were the Center’s Vice Commander Col. Chadwick Steipp, and the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Wieser. The ceremony was held virtually so all of the Center’s various organizations located throughout the country could participate. AFLCMC’s Commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton was unable to attend the ceremony but prepared a video message congratulating all the winners and thanking the Center’s workforce for all that they do to ensure continued success of the Center’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)