    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Wieser, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Command Chief, opens up an envelope to reveal one of the award winners during the AFLCMC Annual Awards Ceremony held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026. The ceremony was held virtually so all of the Center’s various organizations located throughout the country could participate. AFLCMC’s Commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton was unable to attend the ceremony but prepared a video message congratulating all the winners and thanking the Center’s workforce for all that they do to ensure continued success of the Center’s mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9541030
    VIRIN: 260227-F-FC975-1078
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFLCMC leaders host 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

