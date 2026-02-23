Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Wieser, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Command Chief, opens up an envelope to reveal one of the award winners during the AFLCMC Annual Awards Ceremony held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026. The ceremony was held virtually so all of the Center’s various organizations located throughout the country could participate. AFLCMC’s Commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton was unable to attend the ceremony but prepared a video message congratulating all the winners and thanking the Center’s workforce for all that they do to ensure continued success of the Center’s mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)