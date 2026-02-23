AFLCMC leaders host 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

Mr. Dennis L. D’Angelo, Executive Director of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the Center’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on February 27, 2026.
Joining the executive director in announcing the winners were the Center’s Deputy Commander Colonel Chadwick M. Steipp and the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy J. Wieser. The ceremony was conducted virtually to allow all of the Center's various organizations across the country to take part.
(U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
