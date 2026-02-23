(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC leaders host 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Mr. Dennis L. D’Angelo, Executive Director of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the Center’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on February 27, 2026.

    Joining the executive director in announcing the winners were the Center’s Deputy Commander Colonel Chadwick M. Steipp and the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy J. Wieser. The ceremony was conducted virtually to allow all of the Center's various organizations across the country to take part.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 997615
    VIRIN: 260227-F-OD898-2015
    Filename: DOD_111547526
    Length: 00:43:07
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC leaders host 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video