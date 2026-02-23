(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Dennis D’Angelo, Executive Director, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, hosted the Center’s Annual Awards Ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2026. Also announcing the winners were the Center’s Vice Commander Col. Chadwick Steipp, and the Center’s Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Wieser. The ceremony was held virtually so all of the Center’s various organizations located throughout the country could participate. AFLCMC’s Commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton was unable to attend the ceremony but prepared a video message congratulating all the winners and thanking the Center’s workforce for all that they do to ensure continued success of the Center’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 15:52
    VIRIN: 260227-F-FC975-1001
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    This work, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's 2025 Annual Award Ceremony
    AFLCMC leaders host 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony

    USAF
    AFMC
    CMSgt
    AFLCMC
    Chief
    Fighters &amp; Advanced Aircraft

