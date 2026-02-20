Wolfpack triumphs at 2d TSB Best Squad Competition

WIESBADEN, Germany – The 2d Theater Signal Brigade announced its 2026 Best Squad during a short ceremony on Friday, February 20, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The Wolfpack squad from the brigade’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company took home top honors and will represent the ‘Brigade of Excellence’ at the next echelon of Army competition.

This year’s competition, held from February 16 to 20, 2026, at USAG Wiesbaden, brought together top Soldiers from across the brigade to compete in rigorous challenges, foster camaraderie, and demonstrate team spirit. Five squads vied for the coveted title, each hoping to earn the ‘Best Squad’ title.

Throughout the intense competition, squads demonstrated technical skill and tactical expertise as they tackled a series of demanding physical and combat events. Highlights included an official fitness assessment, weapons lanes, a grueling 12-mile foot march, and intricate individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills. Teams also took part in a board-style interview with brigade leadership, testing their military knowledge and professionalism under pressure.

Each squad was composed of five Soldiers: a squad leader (Sergeant First Class or Staff Sergeant), a team leader (Sergeant or Corporal), and three squad members in the ranks of Specialist or below. This diverse mix brought a range of experience and skills to each team, reflecting the brigade’s commitment to developing leaders at all levels.

For many participants, the chance to test themselves in a challenging environment and demonstrate their commitment to excellence fueled their drive to take part in this year’s competition.

“I wanted a chance to showcase my knowledge against the Army’s best,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Khambriel Green, Information Technology Specialist, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion. “I wanted to see where I stood (amongst the best), and where I can improve. The opportunity to expand my knowledge ensures I am giving my Soldiers the most up-to-date knowledge and tools to succeed.”

Returning competitors brought additional perspective, highlighting how the competition shapes both personal and professional growth. For some, this event marked the second time they’ve entered the competition.

“I competed in 2024, and that competition developed me into the leader I am today, not only because of the accomplishments, but because of the bonds and growth I developed with my team,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Edward Mercado, Information Technology Specialist, 102d Strategic Signal Battalion. “I want to fulfill my role as a leader by mentoring and guiding the Soldiers on my squad."

The event also served as a platform to break down internal clichés and emphasize the diverse strengths within the brigade. While the competitive nature and opportunity to lead motivate most Soldiers, others were motivated to remind their peers that their Military Occupational Specialty doesn’t determine their worthiness — their resilience, dedication and grit do.

“I have a competitive spirit and have competed in various unit-level competitions,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Schmidt, Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “I wanted to compete in the Best Squad to alleviate the mindset that my MOS in general just sits behind a desk.”

As the Wolfpack squad prepares to represent the brigade at the next level, the spirit of competition and unity remains strong throughout the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. The Best Squad Competition not only crowned a winner but also forged lasting bonds, uncovered new leaders, and inspired Soldiers to push beyond their limits. With eyes now set on the upcoming Army competition, the brigade stands ready to cheer on its champions and continue its tradition of “Excellence Always.”