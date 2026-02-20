Wolfpack Squad Triumphs at 2d Theater Signal Brigade Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Member of the Wolfpack Squad pose for a photo after being named "Best Squad" during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Best Squad competition, Friday, February 20, 2026. The competition, held February 16 to 20, 2026 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, brought together top Soldiers from across the brigade to compete in rigorous challenges, foster camaraderie, and demonstrate team spirit. The Wolfpack Squad are assigned to the brigade’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)