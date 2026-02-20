2d TSB hosts 2026 Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced simulate a Medevac radio call during the Mystery Event portion of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Best Squad Competition, Thursday, February 19, 2026 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The competition brought together top Soldiers from across the brigade to compete in rigorous challenges, foster camaraderie, and demonstrate team spirit. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)