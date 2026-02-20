(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2d TSB hosts 2026 Best Squad Competition

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.19.2026

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Soldiers with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced simulate a Medevac radio call during the Mystery Event portion of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Best Squad Competition, Thursday, February 19, 2026 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The competition brought together top Soldiers from across the brigade to compete in rigorous challenges, foster camaraderie, and demonstrate team spirit. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 05:21
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Wolfpack triumphs at 2d TSB Best Squad Competition

