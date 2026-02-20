2d TSB hosts 2026 Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the U.S. Army Signal Activity Kaiserslautern simulate Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a teammate during the Mystery Event portion of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Best Squad Competition, Thursday, February 19, 2026 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The competition brought together top Soldiers from across the brigade to compete in rigorous challenges, foster camaraderie, and demonstrate team spirit. The U.S. Army Signal Activity Kaiserslautern is part of the 102nd Strategic Signal Battalion, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)