2d TSB hosts 2026 Best Squad Competition

Soldiers competing in the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Best Squad Competition pose for a photo following the 12-mile foot march, Friday, February 20, 2026, in Wiesbaden, Germany. The competition brought together top Soldiers from across the brigade to compete in rigorous challenges, foster camaraderie, and demonstrate team spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)