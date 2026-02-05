Next-generation air tankers arrive in CENTCOM AOR

Photo By Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons | A U.S. Air Force 77th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus aircraft lands within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. The KC-46A’s arrival marks the first time the platform operates under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, adding modern refueling capability to the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)&#xA;&#xA; see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTCOM AREA OF COMMAND – Multiple KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, 2026.

The aircraft are assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, a newly established Mission Generation Force Element (MGFE) under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing.

“We are excited to welcome the 77th EARS to the 378th AEW,” said Col. Scott Davis, 378th AEW commander. “Their arrival will enhance our force extension capability to deliver airpower throughout the region while reaffirming our commitment and close relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The 77th EARS combines active-duty and reserve pilots, mobility force aviators, and maintainers from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, emphasizing the Air Force’s vision of Total-Force Integration (TFI).

“We’re proud to bring the Air Force’s newest tanker platform into theater to integrate with coalition and regional partner aircraft,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Adams, 77th EARS commander. “With this being the first time the KC-46A has deployed to the 378th, we look forward to showcasing our air-to-air refueling capability throughout CENTCOM.”

The KC-46A strengthens regional operations by providing modernized refueling, cargo, and aeromedical evacuation capability.

For decades, air-to-air refueling has remained essential to sustaining airpower, and it continues to enable today’s combat and support missions.

This milestone advances air refueling modernization and strengthens support for future operations across the region.