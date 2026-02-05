KC-46A Arrives at the 378th AEW for the First Time, Brings Advanced Refueling Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus aircraft lands in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2026. Operating under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing for the first time to provide aerial refueling capabilities within the region, the KC-46A Pegasus, a multi-role airlift platform, enables aerial refueling while transporting passengers and cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)