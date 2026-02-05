KC-46A Arrives at the 378th AEW for the First Time, Brings Advanced Refueling Capability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen debark a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft after landing in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2026. The KC-46A Pegasus enables aerial refueling while transporting passengers and cargo, directly supporting the 378th AEW’s mission to defend joint forces, project combat airpower and sustain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)