KC-46A Arrives at the 378th AEW for the First Time, Brings Advanced Refueling Capability

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Feigh, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron transient alert journeyman, chocks a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2026. Operating under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing for the first time, the KC-46A Pegasus, a multi-role airlift platform, enables aerial refueling while transporting passengers and cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)