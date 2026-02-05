U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Feigh, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron transient alert journeyman, chocks a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2026. Operating under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing for the first time, the KC-46A Pegasus, a multi-role airlift platform, enables aerial refueling while transporting passengers and cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 04:00
|Photo ID:
|9511532
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-GC829-1158
|Resolution:
|8164x5443
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-46A Arrives at the 378th AEW for the First Time, Brings Advanced Refueling Capability [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.