KC-46A Arrives at the 378th AEW for the First Time, Brings Advanced Refueling Capability

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chastity Hert, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, meets with ground crew assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron after a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 6, 2026. Operating under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing for the first time, the KC-46A Pegasus, a multi-role airlift platform, enables aerial refueling while transporting passengers and cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)
