CPE STRI Engages Top Industry Innovators during Army xTechSearch 9: Immersion Event

Lt. Col. Brian Varns, product lead for Unified Integration Transformation Enterprise (UNITE) at the Army's Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), delivers opening remarks at the Army FUZE XTechSearch 9: Immersion Event at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 5. CPE STRI assisted FUZE and XTech in hosting the day-long event designed to connect UNITE and other Army programs and warfighters directly with high-potential non-traditional vendors. The format included discussion panels, live pitches, demonstrations, and direct engagement with transition-ready dual-use technologies. FUZE is the Army's flagship innovation engine and exists to ignite transformative change across the Army enterprise by accelerating the discovery, development, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies.

Representatives of the U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) engaged with top industry innovators who demonstrated advanced technologies at an Army FUZE xTechSearch 9: Immersion Event at Central Florida Tech Grove on Feb. 5.

xTechSearch 9 is an Army innovation competition led by the Assistant Secretary of the Army Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA)ALT)). The competition is designed to identify and accelerate cutting edge small business technologies with potential Army and commercial dual-use applications across sectors such as sensors, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), immersive/wearables, energy resiliency and contested logistics.

“CPE STRI provides the advanced live, virtual and constructive tools that train our soldiers and prepare them for the complexities of the modern battlefield,” said Lt. Col. Brian Varns, product lead for Unified Integration Transformation Enterprise (UNITE) at CPE STRI. “The technologies you’re developing are critical to ensure that our Army remains the best-trained fighting force in the world. “

Varns spoke briefly about recent changes in the Army’s acquisition program designed to focus on capabilities and deliver products and software to Soldiers faster than ever before.

“I see you as the true innovators developing the next generation of technologies for the Army and commercial customers,” Varns told the audience. “I am excited to see the cutting-edge solutions you will show us today.”

Over 15 different companies demonstrated their products during the daylong event. CPE STRI engineers and product leads engaged with company representatives to evaluate how these new technologies could provide solutions to Army and CPE STRI needs.

A panel discussion by CPE STRI senior engineers reinforced the role of the event in helping shape innovation pathways, by providing feedback that aligns commercial research and development trajectories with Army mission requirements. The goal is to utilize commercial off-the-shelf solutions to speed up the acquisition process and rapidly deliver capabilities.

“Soldiers require a dynamic training capability, where they can make progress daily and improve their confidence in their warfighting capability,” said Sgt. Maj. Chuck Houston, CPE STRI’s senior enlisted advisor. “Training must be realistic and the equipment must operate in the same manner and functionality as the real thing.” Houston spoke from the viewpoint of the warfighter and talked about the importance of Soldier Touchpoints in the development and fielding process.

“Proper training builds their trust in the system,” Houston said. “We appreciate all the solutions you have brought here today to help increase soldier lethality and precision at the individual and collective level.” xTech is the Army’s top prize competition for scouting and advancing dual-use innovation, connecting emerging tech with military needs through a low-barrier, high-visibility platform.

FUZE is the U.S. Army’s flagship innovation engine, where bold ideas meet battlefield relevance, and exists to ignite transformative change across the Army enterprise by accelerating the discovery, development, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies. The name reflects the purpose of FUZE which is to spark innovation that powers readiness, resilience, and operational dominance.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, CPE STRI is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of more than 1,100 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.