Army FUZE xTechSearch9: Immersion Event (Feb. 5, 2026)

Senior engineers from the Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) take part in a panel discussion at the Army FUZE XTechSearch 9: Immersion Event at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 5. CPE STRI assisted FUZE and XTech in hosting the day-long event designed to connect PL ETI and other Army programs and warfighters directly with high-potential non-traditional vendors. The format included live pitches, demonstrations, and direct engagement with transition-ready dual-use technologies. FUZE is the Army’s flagship innovation engine and exists to ignite transformative change across the Army enterprise by accelerating the discovery, development, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)