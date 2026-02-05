Jessica Stillman, program manager for the U.S. Army’s XTech Program, delivers opening remarks at the Army FUZE XTechSearch 9: Immersion Event at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 5. The Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) assisted FUZE and XTech in hosting the day-long event designed to connect CPE STRI and other Army programs and warfighters directly with high-potential non-traditional vendors. The format included panel discussions, live pitches, demonstrations, and direct engagement with transition-ready dual-use technologies. FUZE is the Army’s flagship innovation engine and exists to ignite transformative change across the Army enterprise by accelerating the discovery, development, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9511671
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-SV210-7704
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|634.35 KB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army FUZE xTechSearch9: Immersion Event (Feb. 5, 2026) [Image 3 of 3], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CPE STRI Engages Top Industry Innovators during Army xTechSearch 9: Immersion Event
