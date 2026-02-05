Army FUZE xTechSearch9: Immersion Event (Feb. 5, 2026)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jessica Stillman, program manager for the U.S. Army’s XTech Program, delivers opening remarks at the Army FUZE XTechSearch 9: Immersion Event at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 5. The Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI) assisted FUZE and XTech in hosting the day-long event designed to connect CPE STRI and other Army programs and warfighters directly with high-potential non-traditional vendors. The format included panel discussions, live pitches, demonstrations, and direct engagement with transition-ready dual-use technologies. FUZE is the Army’s flagship innovation engine and exists to ignite transformative change across the Army enterprise by accelerating the discovery, development, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)