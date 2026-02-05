Lt. Col. Brian Varns, product lead for Unified Integration Transformation Enterprise (UNITE) at the Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), delivers opening remarks at the Army FUZE XTechSearch 9: Immersion Event at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 5. CPE STRI assisted FUZE and XTech in hosting the day-long event designed to connect UNITE and other Army programs and warfighters directly with high-potential non-traditional vendors. The format included discussion panels, live pitches, demonstrations, and direct engagement with transition-ready dual-use technologies. FUZE is the Army’s flagship innovation engine and exists to ignite transformative change across the Army enterprise by accelerating the discovery, development, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9511672
|VIRIN:
|260205-A-SV210-7718
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1010.16 KB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army FUZE xTechSearch9: Immersion Event (Feb. 5, 2026) [Image 3 of 3], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CPE STRI Engages Top Industry Innovators during Army xTechSearch 9: Immersion Event
