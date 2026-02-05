(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army FUZE xTechSearch9: Immersion Event (Feb. 5, 2026)

    Army FUZE xTechSearch9: Immersion Event (Feb. 5, 2026)

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat

    Lt. Col. Brian Varns, product lead for Unified Integration Transformation Enterprise (UNITE) at the Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), delivers opening remarks at the Army FUZE XTechSearch 9: Immersion Event at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 5. CPE STRI assisted FUZE and XTech in hosting the day-long event designed to connect UNITE and other Army programs and warfighters directly with high-potential non-traditional vendors. The format included discussion panels, live pitches, demonstrations, and direct engagement with transition-ready dual-use technologies. FUZE is the Army’s flagship innovation engine and exists to ignite transformative change across the Army enterprise by accelerating the discovery, development, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9511672
    VIRIN: 260205-A-SV210-7718
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1010.16 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army FUZE xTechSearch9: Immersion Event (Feb. 5, 2026) [Image 3 of 3], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPE STRI Engages Top Industry Innovators during Army xTechSearch 9: Immersion Event

    FUZE
    xTech
    CPE STRI

