Georgia DoD Demonstrates Operational Readiness During Winter Storm Fern

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker | Georgia State Defense Force (GSDF) personnel remove debris from a residential area during Winter Storm Fern in White County, Georgia Jan. 26, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker) see less | View Image Page

State and military officials mobilized emergency resources across North Georgia in late January as Winter Storm Fern blanketed the region with ice. In anticipation of this winter storm, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Jan. 22, 2026, activating the Georgia National Guard and Georgia State Defense Force (GSDF) the following day.

The activation came as icy roadways, widespread power outages, and fallen trees created hazardous conditions throughout the region, requiring additional manpower to support local agencies, restore access, and assist communities impacted by the severe winter weather.

“I remain amazed at the quality of individuals that serve in our organization and their desire to assist their fellow citizens in emergency situations,” stated Lt. Col. Michael Chism, the commander of the 878th Engineer Battalion.

Chism noted that they were alerted on Friday that the battalion may have to assist. By Sunday, they had over the required number of Soldiers volunteering for the mission. By Monday, the volunteers started clearing roads on the most heavily impacted counties in North Georgia as directed.

“Soldiers rapidly transitioned from a scheduled drill weekend to mission execution, pre-positioning assets ahead of deteriorating weather conditions,” said Maj. Andrew Schmetzer, an operations officer with the 878th Engineer Battalion.

This mission marked the first hazardous winter weather relief operation jointly conducted by the Georgia National Guard and the Georgia State Defense Force since 2014. Although more than a decade has passed since the last comparable operation, the Georgia Department of Defense demonstrated its continued ability to adapt and overcome obstacles that could impede mission execution.

Several volunteers activated for Winter Storm Fern also supported the 2014 snowstorm response, bringing valuable institutional knowledge to the mission. Chism, one of the senior leaders who served during the 2014 winter storm, emphasized that a critical lesson learned was the importance of leaders reinforcing the need for Soldiers and volunteers to carry essential equipment in the event of a vehicle breakdown during hazardous conditions.

Since some of the volunteers were new to this particular mission, the senior members of the GSDF led classes on how to operate and troubleshoot chainsaws. They also taught the safety precautions when utilizing such machinery whereas the senior leaders of the 878th Engineer Battalion ensured that the volunteers had deliberate risk assessments and knowledge on safely maneuvering through icy conditions on the roadways.

“Alongside the State Defense Force and local authorities, Soldiers and Airmen traveled 900 miles while clearing 50 routes, demonstrating resiliency, teamwork, and a strong commitment to serving their communities when they were needed most,” said Schmetzer.

The Georgia Department of Defense comprises of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers, Georgia Air National Guard Airmen, Georgia State Defense Force Volunteers, and state and federal civilian employees.