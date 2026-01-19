(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter Storm Fern Route Clearance in White County, Georgia (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Spc. Taryn Ramirez 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Ellenwood-based 848th Engineer Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, and members of the Georgia State Defense Force clear downed trees during the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern in White County, Georgia Jan. 26, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Taryn Ramierz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993879
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-PP113-8316
    Filename: DOD_111495875
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Storm Fern Route Clearance in White County, Georgia (B-Roll), by SPC Taryn Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GSDF
    878th Eng. Bn.
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern
    GNGWSF2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video