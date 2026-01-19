874th EN UTL DET and Georgia SDF Rolling Out (B-Roll)

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Toccoa-based 874th Engineer Utilities Detachment, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, along with members of the Georgia State Defense Force convoy from Toccoa to Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia in response to Winter Storm Fern. The Georgia DoD is trained and ready to provide support to civil authorities on short notice.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Kalena Welcher)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993813
|VIRIN:
|260126-Z-BY678-3625
|Filename:
|DOD_111494845
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
