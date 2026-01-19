(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    874th EN UTL DET and Georgia SDF Rolling Out (B-Roll)

    TOCCOA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Video by Capt. Kalena Welcher 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Toccoa-based 874th Engineer Utilities Detachment, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, along with members of the Georgia State Defense Force convoy from Toccoa to Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia in response to Winter Storm Fern. The Georgia DoD is trained and ready to provide support to civil authorities on short notice.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Kalena Welcher)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 12:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993813
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-BY678-3625
    Filename: DOD_111494845
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US

    Georgia National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern
    GNGWSF2026

