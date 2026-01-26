Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgia State Defense Force personnel utilize a chainsaw to clear a fallen tree during Winter Storm Fern response in Helen, Georgia, Jan. 27, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)