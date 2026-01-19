(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter Storm Fern, Toccoa, Ga. [Image 2 of 2]

    Winter Storm Fern, Toccoa, Ga.

    TOCCOA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Georgia National Guard

    Vehicles and equipment are staged at the Georgia National Guard armory in Toccoa where Georgia National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and State Defense Force personnel are preparing for response missions following Winter Storm Fern. The Georgia National Guard and State Defense Force are prepared to assist in impacted counties at the direction of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency Photo by Private 1st Class Alahyah Grayson.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 11:37
    Photo ID: 9491878
    VIRIN: 260125-A-AQ105-9309
    Resolution: 4889x3910
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: TOCCOA, GEORGIA, US
    Prepared to Respond
    Winter Storm Fern, Toccoa, Ga.

    National Guard, Georgia National Guard, Winter Storm, Winter Storm Fern

