Winter Storm Fern, Toccoa, Ga.

Vehicles and equipment are staged at the Georgia National Guard armory in Toccoa where Georgia National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and State Defense Force personnel are preparing for response missions following Winter Storm Fern. The Georgia National Guard and State Defense Force are prepared to assist in impacted counties at the direction of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency Photo by Private 1st Class Alahyah Grayson.