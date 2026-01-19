U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top General Hospital

NAPLES, Italy — U.S. Naval Hospital Naples has been named a 2025 Leapfrog Top General Hospital, placing the military treatment facility among an elite group recognized nationally for excellence in patient safety, quality, and operational efficiency. The distinction, awarded by The Leapfrog Group, underscores the hospital’s sustained commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care to service members, their families, and beneficiaries throughout the European region. “This recognition reflects the professionalism, dedication, and teamwork of our entire staff,” said CAPT Raynese Roberts, Commanding Officer U.S. Naval Hospital Naples. “Achieving this level of excellence requires constant focus on patient safety, clinical quality, and continuous improvement across every department.” The Leapfrog designation follows a series of significant accreditation and certification achievements by the command. U.S. Naval Hospital Naples successfully completed accreditation by The Joint Commission under the Comprehensive Accreditation Manual for Hospitals, as well as accreditation of its Behavioral Health Program. In addition, the hospital earned Primary Care Medical Home (PCMH) certification for both Medical Home Port Naval Hospital Naples and Branch Health Clinic Capodichino. During a formal recognition ceremony, the following certificates and awards were presented on behalf of their respective clinics:
Together, these achievements highlight U.S. Naval Hospital Naples’ comprehensive approach to healthcare delivery—integrating medical readiness, patient-centered care, and evidence-based safety practices in support of the U.S. Navy mission overseas.
