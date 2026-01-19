(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260113-N-NG609-5016 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top General Hospital [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    260113-N-NG609-5016 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top General Hospital

    ITALY

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Todd D Folts 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples

    Captain Raynese Roberts presents the Leapfrog Top General Hospital Award to LT Michael Ahner on behalf of U.S. Naval Hospital Naples.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 03:26
    Photo ID: 9494093
    VIRIN: 260113-N-NG609-5016
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260113-N-NG609-5016 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top General Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Todd D Folts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    260113-N-NG609-2905 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital
    260113-N-NG609-3067 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital
    260113-N-NG609-4301 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital
    260113-N-NG609-4896 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital
    260113-N-NG609-5016 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top General Hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top General Hospital

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery