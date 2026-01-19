CAPTAIN Raynese Roberts, Commanding Officer U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, presents the Hospital Accreditation Program Certificate to CDR Ross Mullinax
Chief Medical Officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, on behalf of U.S. Naval Hospital Naples.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9494098
|VIRIN:
|260113-N-NG609-4896
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260113-N-NG609-4896 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Todd D Folts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top General Hospital
No keywords found.