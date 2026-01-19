CAPTAIN Raynese Roberts, Commanding Officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, presents the Primary Care Medical Home Certificates to CDR Mia Jin; Medical
Home Port Naval Hospital, Naples.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9494107
|VIRIN:
|260113-N-NG609-3067
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260113-N-NG609-3067 U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Todd D Folts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Naples Recognized as 2025 Leapfrog Top General Hospital
No keywords found.